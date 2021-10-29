Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

