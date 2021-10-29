Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FLS stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Flowserve alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flowserve stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Flowserve worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.