Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.
FLS stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.
A number of brokerages have commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
