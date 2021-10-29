Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 27,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 568,635 shares.The stock last traded at $48.02 and had previously closed at $55.01.

The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

