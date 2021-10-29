Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FISV. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

