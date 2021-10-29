FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 94 to GBX 103. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FirstGroup traded as high as GBX 102.70 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.70 ($1.34), with a volume of 1014075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.15 ($1.26).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95 ($1.24).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

In other news, insider Jane Ann Lodge acquired 15,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Also, insider Peter Lynas purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Insiders acquired a total of 75,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,900 in the last three months.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.40.

About FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.