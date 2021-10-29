FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of FirstEnergy worth $78,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 831,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 123,535 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

FE stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

