FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) PT Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FCFS. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

