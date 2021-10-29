First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 69,673 shares.The stock last traded at $89.53 and had previously closed at $89.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

