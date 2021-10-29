First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 902,788 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,384,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

