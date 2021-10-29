First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RNSC opened at $29.03 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.