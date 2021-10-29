First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.15 and last traded at $68.43. 4,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.