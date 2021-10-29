First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the September 30th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RDVY opened at $50.24 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.