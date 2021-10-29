First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.09. 59,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 69,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.