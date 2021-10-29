First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 602.1% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ:FDT opened at $62.48 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 583.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 534.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

