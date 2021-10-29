First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 602.1% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
NASDAQ:FDT opened at $62.48 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.
