First Trust Advisors LP Sells 234,176 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 982,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $97,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.97 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.