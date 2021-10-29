First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,545,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518,016 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $88,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

USB opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

