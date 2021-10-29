First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 365,102 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,102 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $91,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 159.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

