First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,881,814 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 3,271.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $85,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CQP. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $44.04 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 109.47%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

