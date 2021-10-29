First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Carvana worth $95,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after purchasing an additional 316,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,013,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total transaction of $19,935,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,775 shares in the company, valued at $589,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,616 shares of company stock worth $146,650,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $297.96 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of -254.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.