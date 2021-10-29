First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 41,421 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Rockwell Automation worth $82,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,682 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $318.71 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.58 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.08 and a 200-day moving average of $289.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

