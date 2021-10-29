First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.88

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.88 and last traded at $115.88, with a volume of 53461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.94.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,345 shares of company stock worth $1,473,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after acquiring an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,566,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $114,838,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

