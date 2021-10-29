First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.44.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.20 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

