First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.96.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $22.61 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

