First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Lowered to C$47.50 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.08.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$41.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$36.81 and a 12 month high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

