First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNLIF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.09 price target (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

