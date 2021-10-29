First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Down 98.6% in October

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of FHS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,249. First High-School Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in First High-School Education Group by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First High-School Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First High-School Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

