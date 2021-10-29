First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

FFWM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,933. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $948,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Foundation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 3,159.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

