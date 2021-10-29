First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. 13,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $249.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Business Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of First Business Financial Services worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIZ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.