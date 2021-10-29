FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,188,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,434,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,480,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $221.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.