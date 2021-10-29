FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after buying an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,205. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average of $151.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

