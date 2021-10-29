FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 59.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.13. 3,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,145. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

