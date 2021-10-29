FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 554,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,220. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

