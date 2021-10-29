FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.71. 8,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,363. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $312.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

