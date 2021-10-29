Financial Review: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) vs. Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 136.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brigham Minerals pays out 736.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brigham Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

86.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Brigham Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 6.93 -$200.00 million $1.64 115.77 Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 14.31 -$57.99 million $0.19 121.68

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources. Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 3.49% 7.67% 4.66% Brigham Minerals -19.66% 4.17% 3.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 14 2 2.86 Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $205.42, indicating a potential upside of 8.19%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.57%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Brigham Minerals on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

