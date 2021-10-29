Financial Comparison: Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) versus Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgalign 0 1 4 0 2.80

Surgalign has a consensus price target of $3.30, suggesting a potential upside of 252.19%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Risk and Volatility

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Surgalign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 4.71 $294.17 million N/A N/A Surgalign $101.75 million 1.28 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -1.84

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign.

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer beats Surgalign on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

