FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

FIGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 865,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.91. FIGS has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

