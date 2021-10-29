Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

