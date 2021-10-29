Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
