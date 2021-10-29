Fei Protocol (FEI) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00069687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00096905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,010.65 or 1.00081488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.01 or 0.07035672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022844 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

