FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.86. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). The firm had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedNat will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 329.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedNat (FNHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.