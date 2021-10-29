FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 40,379 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx stock opened at $235.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

