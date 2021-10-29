Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Display worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.70.

Universal Display stock opened at $179.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day moving average is $209.34. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.