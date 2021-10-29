Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,238,000 after buying an additional 390,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 187,477 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $27.34 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.