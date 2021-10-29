Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 52,377 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 402.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $146.60 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

