Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 82,021.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,494 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $556,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Shares of CE opened at $165.47 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $110.49 and a twelve month high of $173.93. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

