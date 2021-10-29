Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 692,229 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.87% of EMCORE worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 255.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,143 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the second quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

In other news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $7.32 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $270.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Equities analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.