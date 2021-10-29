Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 938,985 Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 938,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.00 million, a P/E ratio of -823.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

VERU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

