Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 91,586 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,586 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Resideo Technologies worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.