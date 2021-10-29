FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Andrew (Andy) Brown Sells 539,000 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 539,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.46), for a total transaction of £6,376,370 ($8,330,768.23).

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 873.47 ($11.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,380 ($18.03). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,266.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,121.77.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FDM Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.