FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,134. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $97.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FARO Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1,246.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

