FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,134. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $97.88.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.