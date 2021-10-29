Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. 283,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,496. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $513.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,198 shares of company stock worth $257,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers National Banc stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Farmers National Banc worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

